Mountain rescue teams and a police helicopter have been called in, as the search continues for a missing woman from Middlesbrough.

Annie Dryden, 20, was last seen on Thursday January 4, when she boarded a train at 2:09pm at James Cook train station in Middlesbrough and got off at around 2:38pm at Battersby in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services are scaling up their search for the 20 year old, searching in the area around Battersby, Ingleby and further afield.

She is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, dark hair with a distinctive blonde fringe, and a visible scar above her top lip.

Police say Annie could "potentially" have travelled to rural areas of North Yorkshire. Credit: Family photo

When she was last seen, she was carrying a green and black backpack.

North Yorkshire Police have said: "We are continuing to appeal to local residents in the area to check their sheds and outbuildings, particularly in the Battersby and Ingleby Greenhow area, for any sign that someone has taken shelter."

Officers are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

