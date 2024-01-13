Firefighters have issued a warning about a "worrying" rise in kitchen fires.

Tyne and Wear Fire & Rescue Service (TWFRS) are raising awareness about the potential dangers in the kitchen, and how to prevent possible incidents.

Figures show that there has been a 40.4% increase in residential kitchen fires recorded in homes across Tyne and Wear, in October to December 2023 when compared to the same period the year before.

North Tyneside saw the highest rise with a 87.5% increase, followed by Sunderland at 50%, Newcastle at 35.3% and Gateshead at a 25% increase.

Kitchen fires in homes in South Tyneside came bottom of the list, with a 11.1% rise.

The service has said that a high percentage of kitchen fires which crews attended were avoidable. Credit: TWFRS

Shaun Kelly, Prevention Manager at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “With numerous appliances and heat sources, the kitchen remains the room with the most potential for being the source of a house fire in Tyne and Wear.

“Our figures show a worrying trend in kitchen fires across Tyne & Wear with most of the occurrences being avoidable. Whenever we see an increase in fires we urgently reach out to the public and try to make people aware of the particular risks.

“We urge residents to be careful in the kitchen. Don’t leave any cooking unattended, especially where hot oil is involved. Keep hobs and grill pans clean, and ensure the kitchen is clear of clutter and rubbish.

“Checking you have working smoke alarms couldn’t be more important."

The TWFRS has also highlighted that residents can book into their fire safety visits - where staff members can visit your home to discuss fire prevention topics, and providing detailed safety advice specific to you and your home.

More information on these visits can be found on the TWFRS website.

