Childhood obesity in Newcastle higher than national average

Health chiefs in Newcastle have issued a warning about the "worrying" levels of childhood obesity.

Newcastle has the highest levels of obesity among primary school children in the North East.

Around 28% of reception-age pupils, and 42% of those in year six have been classed as either overweight, or obese.

City councillors were told that those stark figures are “considerably higher” than the national averages, as a public health boss issued a rallying cry for a new drive to dramatically improve diet and exercise patterns.

Dr Tony Hill, Newcastle City Council’s interim director of public health, has called for a major push to tackle the vast inequalities between different parts of Tyneside that worsen weight issues in areas suffering from high rates of poverty.

According to a report presented to the authority’s health scrutiny committee, 47% of primary school children in the Walker ward are overweight or obese – compared to just 18.9% in the wealthier North Jesmond just a few miles away.

Dr Hill has urged the council and other city organisations to adopt a “whole system” approach in combating the dual issues of poor diet and a lack of physical activity.

He told the committee that the campaign must not be about blaming individuals, but should develop means of removing the barriers people face to have a healthier lifestyle.

Dr Hill said: “How much we weigh does have a big impact on our health overall – heart disease, strokes, cancers, musculoskeletal problems.

"It is a big problem in Newcastle in particular, we have high levels of overweight and obese individuals compared to other places around here but also to similar cities elsewhere in the country.”

Karen Kilgour, the council’s deputy leader, said she hoped to see a gradual improvement over the decades if the council could find ways to give families access to cheap and healthy food, create safer neighbourhoods where people can exercise without having to pay for a gym membership, and increase the number of people in work.

The Labour councillor added: “If you can buy ready meals that are high in salt and fat for £1 for a family of five, then of course you are going to do that because you have to manage the family budget.

"None of this is about stigmatising people or blaming people, it is about making sure the environment is right for those people to thrive.”

After smoking, a poor-quality diet is the second highest cause of ill health in Newcastle – and 64% of adults in the city are classified as overweight.

A 2017 study showed that Newcastle had among the highest rates of hot food takeaways in England, and data shows that the total number has since increased from 408 to 483.

