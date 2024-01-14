Home of Newcastle United's Joelinton targeted by thieves in attempted burglary
It is believed that the home of Newcastle United player Joelinton, had been targeted by thieves in a attempted burglary.
Northumbria Police have said that they were called on Saturday 13 January, shortly before 7:30pm.
Officers received a call from a concerned homeowner who reported that three men were inside their property in North of Newcastle.
"The homeowner was not home but had received a security alert on their phone and immediately reported concerns to police.
“Police were deployed to the scene however, those alleged to be involved had fled the scene," a Northumbria Police spokesperson has said.
Enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact the police.
