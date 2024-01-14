It is believed that the home of Newcastle United player Joelinton, had been targeted by thieves in a attempted burglary.

Northumbria Police have said that they were called on Saturday 13 January, shortly before 7:30pm.

Officers received a call from a concerned homeowner who reported that three men were inside their property in North of Newcastle.

"The homeowner was not home but had received a security alert on their phone and immediately reported concerns to police.

“Police were deployed to the scene however, those alleged to be involved had fled the scene," a Northumbria Police spokesperson has said.

Enquiries into the incident are currently ongoing.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the police.

