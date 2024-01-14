A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a one-year-old child died following an incident at a residential address.

Police were called to an address near Haughton Road, Darlington, on Friday 12 January, at around 9am.

The North East Ambulance Service sent one ambulance crew, one clinical team leader and one rapid response paramedic to the scene. They were supported on scene by the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

A one-year-old child was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in a critical condition.

Durham Police confirmed that the child died on Saturday 13 January, during the afternoon.

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances behind what happened on Friday morning.

Officers said that two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder. A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing serious injury to a child.

Both the woman and man have been released on conditional bail, while police inquiries continue.

