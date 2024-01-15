Cleveland Police is appealing for information following a single-vehicle collision in Hartlepool which left three children in hospital.

The crash occurred on Friday 12 January at around 7:35pm on the A689 towards Hartlepool from Greatham. It involved a black Audi Q7.

Two children were seriously injured and a third suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to hospital. Another two people were injured in the crash.

Three fire engines attended from Billingham, Hartlepool and Stockton, with members of Cleveland Fire Brigade giving the five casualties first aid, before handing over to the North East Ambulance Service.

A 26-year-old man was arrested by Cleveland Police in connection with the incident and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, especially those who may have captured the collision on dashcam.

Cleveland Fire Brigade told ITV Tyne Tees: “Cleveland Fire Brigade were called on 12 January at 7:34pm to a collision on A689 East, Hartlepool.

"Three fire engines were in attendance from Billingham, Hartlepool and Stockton.

The collision involved one vehicle and five casualties.

"The fire brigade gave first aid and handed over to NEAS. Crews made the scene safe and stopped at around 8.32pm.”