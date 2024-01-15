Fire crews have been attending an incident at the historic cliff lift in Saltburn.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called out at 10.33am on 15 January to the Victorian lift which links the town and the pier.

Three fire engines from Redcar, Saltburn and Skelton are in attendance, and four breathing apparatus and a hose reel is in use.

No one is said to be injured and the promenade has been closed.

Video taken by Paul Waugh

Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council said: "The fire brigade is dealing with a fire at the bottom station of the Saltburn Cliff Tramway.

"Staff found smoke coming from the tramway when they opened the station at around 10.30 this morning."

It added: "No-one was injured and the promenade remains closed in the area around the tramway while the fire brigade deal with the incident."