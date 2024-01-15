Firefighter attacked in line of duty while putting out blaze in South Tyneside

A firefighter has been attacked whilst trying to put out a fire in South Tyneside.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) were called out to a fire in Hebburn at around 6:05pm on Tuesday 9 January.

While attending a fire in some bushes on Adair Way, the crew were approached by a group of young people. One on a motorcycle assaulted a firefighter, hitting them in the face.

Police were called for support and fire crews withdrew from the scene for their safety.

No medical treatment was required, however, the firefighter was said to have been left shaken.

Senior leaders of TWFRS have condemned the attack on crews just doing their job.

Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath said: “I am shocked and saddened to hear that one of our firefighters has been attacked whilst responding to an incident in our community.

“We are ensuring that our firefighter is fully supported following this traumatic event.

“These incidents happen rarely and involve a small minority of people but it is unacceptable for anyone to be expected to tolerate physical or verbal assault whilst carrying out their job."

He continued: “We will be supporting the police during their investigation into the incident but I also want to reach out to the people and urge them to report any information they may have in relation to the attack or perpetrators to the police."

Denise Easdon, Neighbourhood Inspector, of Northumbria Police, added: “Our blue light colleagues come to work each day to protect their communities and to help people, and do not deserve to face hostility or violence when trying to do their job.

“This behaviour simply won’t be tolerated, and we will take robust action against anyone found to have been involved in this incident."