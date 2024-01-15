Computer programmer died from allergic reaction to nuts in pizza, coroner rules

A 23-year-old computer programmer died from a severe allergic reaction after eating less than a slice of a takeaway pizza which contained nuts, a coroner has ruled.

James Atkinson and his flatmates ordered three chicken tikka masala pizzas, chips and Indian dishes from the Dadyal restaurant in Howard Street, Newcastle, via the Deliveroo app in July 2020.

Shortly after eating the pizza, which he did not know contained peanuts, the Newcastle University graduate, originally from Leeds, became unwell at his home in Jesmond.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where he later died.

The cause of death was anaphylaxis caused by eating peanuts, an inquest at Newcastle's Civic Centre heard.

James Atkinson was from Leeds but stayed in the North East after university. Credit: Family handout/PA

Coroner Karen Dilks returned a narrative conclusion on Monday 15 January following a six-day hearing.

The inquest heard how Mr Atkinson had googled the curried pizza to see if it was likely to contain nuts, but did not contact the restaurant directly to inform him of his allergy and did not have an EpiPen available once he started to feel unwell.

When Deliveroo users place an order, they are warned to inform the restaurant directly if they have allergies, the inquest heard. Chef Muhammad Iqbal told the inquest he would have refused to serve him.

The restaurant, which closed almost two years ago, did not say on its menus that a mixed nut powder, containing as much as 99 percent peanut, was used on the pizza but did mention coconut, almond and cashew, the inquest heard.

During the hearing, the court heard Mr Atkinson was usually very good at monitoring his allergies having been diagnosed with a peanut allergy 10 years earlier.

The coroner said she would write to the Department of Health to urge GPs to regularly review patients who have allergies and educate them about the importance of carrying EpiPens and write to relevant authorities in support of Owen's Law, which is calling for restaurants to state in writing the allergens dishes include.

