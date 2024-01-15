Man found guilty of murder following assault on North Tyneside man

A man has been found guilty of murder following the assault of a North Tyneside man.

Police received a report of concern for a man at an address on Clifton Gardens in Meadow Well, on 7 March 2023.

Trevor Bishop, 45, was found lying in a pool of his own blood on the living room floor, when emergency services attended the property.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries two days later.

Trevor's sister, Lisa Bishop, said: “Trevor was my best friend. I miss him every day and will do for the rest of my life.” Credit: Northumbria Police

CCTV from the night of Trevor’s death showed a man, who was identified by officers as Tony Johnson, fleeing the scene after the assault took place.

The investigation found that Trevor had been drinking with Johnson at the address when he was assaulted.

Johnson is said to have punched Trevor in the head at least three times. Only when he stopped did he realise the consequences of his actions, resulting in him fleeing the property and discarding his bloodied clothes en route.

Officers from Northumbria Police arrested Johnson, and he was subsequently charged with murder.

Following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Tony Johnson, 36, of Princes Street in North Shields was found guilty of murder on Monday 15 January.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentence on Friday.

Following Johnson’s conviction, Trevor's sister, Lisa Bishop, said: “I am devastated to have lost my brother in such a violent way.

“Trevor was my best friend. I miss him every day and will do for the rest of my life.”

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, of Northumbria Police said: “This will have undoubtedly been the most incredibly difficult year for Trevor’s loved ones as they continue to grieve, and I am pleased that the jury returned the right verdict today.

“Johnson’s actions were absolutely senseless and there was absolutely no need for Trevor to lose his life. This pointless violence has caused so much pain and I hope that today offers a sense of closure to the family, and to the wider Meadow Well community."

He continued: “Unfortunately, the motives for Johnson’s attack may forever be unknown, but at some point, during the evening, a violent altercation occurred leading to one of the men losing their lives and a family losing one of their own.”

Detective Inspector Fowler added: “Nothing good will ever come from this type of violence and as we’ve sadly seen in this case there was nothing but tragic consequences for all involved.

“I hope the courts recognise the severity of Johnson’s offending when sentencing takes place.”