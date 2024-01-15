Redundant Christmas trees will be repurposed and used to provide heat and bedding for animals in Northumberland.

The Alnwick Garden donated 200 Nordic Christmas trees to Northumberland Zoo, near Felton.

On Monday 15 January the trees were delivered to the zoo, and animals from otters to llamas have been enjoying them.

Craig Ellis, climate action programme manager at The Alnwick Garden, said: “Once Christmas is over and done with, people often collectively repurpose their pine trees at a local recycling plant or tip. But when you have over 200 of them, if they can be recycled, this benefits the environment and can be repurposed for animals and other local businesses.

“In addition, this year, to offset the carbon emitted during the 60-mile round trip pick-up and drop-off from Bedlington to Alnwick, we have offered all staff an evergreen sapling to take home and plant for carbon capture, ensuring we’re extending our reach across the region.”

Glaisters Tree Farm, where The Alnwick Garden sources its trees, also plants one for one at its base in Dumfries.

Zoo manager at Northumberland Zoo, Maxine Bradley, said: “The volume of this donation from The Alnwick Garden is incredible and we are extremely grateful. They are ideal as animal enrichment for larger animals to play in or sleep in.

"Once the trees are worn out, we can then burn them as fuel in our sustainable heating boiler which keeps our critically endangered bats warm or they can be chipped for use in our gardens.

“Being able to recycle these trees aligns perfectly with our sustainable mission and it is great to have this local partnership with The Alnwick Garden who clearly have the same passion for sustainability as we do.”

