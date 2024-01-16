£1bn worth of transport plans announced for Teesside, Hartlepool and Darlington

Plans for transport projects across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool have been revealed following £1bn worth of funding from HS2 being scrapped.

The money has been earmarked to improve road, rail and bus travel across the Tees Valley.

On Monday 15 January, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, announced plans to bring in 15 electric trackless trams to serve Middlesbrough, Redcar, Stockton, Hartlepool, and Darlington town centres.

Also announced was a £60m allocation to invest in transport technology in a bid to reduce traffic and journey times for drivers, as well as building the infrastructure for autonomous vehicles.

Plans for money to be spent on the A689 scheme between Hartlepool and Stockton, has been pencilled in, alongside money for the next phase of a new Tees flyover.

The new announcements follow a number of projects that have already made public, such as bringing Teesside Airport railway station back into use.

The new funding boost joins money for a park and ride facility and transport hub as part of a £40m overhaul of South Bank railway station.

It is hoped this will service jobs being created on the Teesworks site.

The funding and project allocations will be subject to a decision at cabinet later this month.

A £20m boost for the British Steel lorry park has also been promised in the wake of the announcement that a return of steelmaking is on the way.

There are plans to use some funding to complete gauge clearance work for freight on the Eaglescliffe to Northallerton railway line, which local leaders hope will support the development of trade through the Teesside Freeport.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “We have an ambitious package of improvements planned which will revolutionise travel across Teesside, Darlington, and Hartlepool.

"Not only will these projects make a positive difference to everyone’s day to day travel, but they will also boost our continued plan to make our region an economic powerhouse with access to good, well-paid, long-term jobs.

“Be it at Darlington Station, Middlesbrough Station, or at our airport, we can show a record of delivery, but now we can offer the promise of much, much more for the people of Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.”

Subject to cabinet approval, a relief road to help ease Darlington’s rush-hour congestion will also receive a £250m boost, as well as £30m for the revitalisation of Middlesbrough’s iconic Transporter Bridge.

Middlesbrough is also expected to see vital work on the A66 commence and money has been put as side to get more trains from the town to London.