Two Gateshead gyms will remain closed while police investigate suspected drug dealing and other criminal activity.

In September last year, police found drugs, weapons and cash in raids at Birtley Boxing Club, on Beaconsfield Terrace, and Birtley Gym and Fitness Centre, on Durham Road. It was after officers received reports of incidents relating to both sites, including suspected drug-dealing, violent disorder and criminal damage.

At a hearing at Newcastle Magistrates' Court in October, both venues were ordered to close for three months.

On Tuesday 9 January, Newcastle magistrates extended the closures for another three months , with strict stipulations put in place around who can attend the premises in that time.

Anybody found to be in breach of the orders could face arrest and even a possible jail term.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We are extremely pleased that extensions to these closure orders have been approved by magistrates.

“Members of our communities should be aware that we will continue to closely monitor the area and should anyone be found to have breached the orders by reopening either venue, they will face serious repercussions which includes potential jail time.

“Our hope is that these closure orders act as a serious deterrent to others because when we do receive reports linked to suspected criminality, we will not hesitate to take action.

“By working with the community and our partners, we can continue to ensure this area remains a safe and pleasant place for everyone to live and work.”

They added: “As a force, we remain committed to tackling suspected serious and organised crime under the banner of Operation Sentinel in order to protect those who live in our communities".

A closure notice at Birtley Gym and Fitness Centre. Credit: Northumbria Police

Councillor Angela Douglas, Chair of the Gateshead Community Safety Board, said: “The extensions granted by magistrates reflect the seriousness of the suspected criminality and I hope this reassures our communities that activity of this nature won’t be tolerated in Gateshead.

“I would urge anyone with information or concerns about crime or disorder in their neighbourhoods to report what they know.

“We will continue to work with Northumbria Police to make sure these issues are tackled.”

