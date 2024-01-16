Play Brightcove video

"Extensive damage" has been caused to the station of Saltburn cliff lift following a fire.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called out at 10.33am on 15 January to the lift, which links the town and the pier, after staff found smoke coming from the tramway when they opened the bottom station.

The cause is thought to be an electrical issue but the leader of Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council has now confirmed investigations are underway.

No one was injured in the incident and the promenade was closed.

Councillor Alec Brown said: “We would like to thank Cleveland Fire Brigade for putting out the fire at Saltburn cliff tramway yesterday.

"The attraction is very close to the hearts of many, and the efforts of the firefighters were greatly appreciated.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be from an electrical issue, though further investigations into how this happened will continue.

“The attraction was already closed due to winter maintenance and thankfully no one was hurt from the incident.

"Unfortunately, the damage to the station has been quite extensive. At this stage, it’s too early to say whether this will affect the opening date, which was expected for Easter, but we will keep the public notified of developments.”

