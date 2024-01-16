A grandmother has been jailed for 40 months after she was found selling heroin from her home in Hartlepool.

Joanne McKie was described by police as "heavily intoxicated and barely able to form a sentence" when they found her with £740 worth of heroin, divided into individual wraps, during a raid of her house on 30 March 2022.

Police also found grip seal bags and weighing scales at the 44-year-old's home.

Just weeks before, police raided the house and found heroin and two mobile phones - one of which contained messages arranging drug deals.

Mckie, of Grasmere Street, Hartlepool, admitted possession of Class A and B drugs and the possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply at Teesside Crown Court on Monday 15 January. Tom Bennett, mitigating, told the court that McKie's brother-in-law had run up a drugs debt and after he died, McKie said that that debt was passed to her sister.

"This defendant tried to help with that debt by drug dealing," Mr Bennett said."She also relapsed and fell back into a drug habit." Judge Paul Watson told Mckie that she has "a long record going back a very long time."

