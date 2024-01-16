A man has been jailed for life for murder after hitting another man with a dog lead during a row in a Newton Aycliffe bar.

Richard Smith-Slater punched Craig Gill to the ground in Blake's Sports and Lounge Bar on July 8 last year, in an attack which lasted just seven seconds.

Mr Gill, 61, was knocked unconscious by 33-year-old Smith-Slater and suffered a cardiac arrest. He died five days later in James Cook University Hospital.

Mr Gill died at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough five days after the attack. Credit: NCJ Media

A jury at Teesside Crown Court found Smith-Slater, of Newton Aycliffe, guilty of murder following a week-long trial.

On 16 January, he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 14 years.

The court heard how Smith-Slater had 11 pints and had been taking cocaine in the pub on the night of the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Smiles, of Durham Constabulary, said: “This is a tragedy that was completely unnecessary and avoidable.

“Whatever this row was about, one thing is for sure, Craig Gill should not have lost his life because of it.

“Smith-Slater claimed self-defence, but he was the only one throwing punches, he could have just walked away.

“Time and again we see the devastating consequences of this type of incident. It must stop.

“My thoughts are with Craig’s family and friends who are having to come to terms with losing him because of a needless row.

“Nothing will bring him back, but hope is they can grieve now justice has been done.”

In a statement read to the court, Mr Gill's sister, Dawn Hurst, said her brother, a regular at the pub, always had a "happy, cheerful disposition" and "lived a full life".

Durham Constabulary said it works with partners to reduce violence across the nighttime economy, most recently with the We Walk Away campaign, which aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries caused by a person being assaulted on a night out.

