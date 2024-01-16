Play Brightcove video

Watch Rachel Bullock's report

Over half of over 50s living in the North East say they have been discriminated against because of their age.

New research from The Centre for Ageing Better also found people in the North East are the most likely to report age discrimination.

People who have experienced discrimination say it happened at work, on social media and even in health or social care settings.

Steve Whitley, from Newcastle, is 88 and runs radio show Older Voices - the only radio programme in the UK to be produced entirely by older people.

He said he was angry but not surprised that people aged just 50 have faced age discrimination, telling ITV Tyne Tees it is a "waste of wisdom."

In Middlesbrough, a new theatre group has been set up specifically for over 55s which encourages people to get into acting and explore Shakespeare.

Director David Tuffnell, of Less is MORE productions, said: "It's really interesting to think someone that's had this huge life experience, what they would do when they sit with a speech of Juliet's and how that life experience informs that character".

It comes as Dr Carole Easton, of The Centre for Better Ageing, is calling on government to appoint a commissioner for older people and ageing to ensure their voices are heard and represented.

