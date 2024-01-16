The search for a 20-year-old from Teesside who has been missing for nearly two weeks, is being extended to the Castleton area of North Yorkshire.

Annie Dryden, from Middlesbrough, was last seen when she got off a train at Battersby in North Yorkshire at around 2:38pm on Thursday 4 January, having boarded at James Cook train station in Middlesbrough at 2:09pm earlier that day.

North Yorkshire Police have now said officers may be seen in the North York Moor village of Castleton as the force follows up information provided by members of the public.

Previously officers have searched in the Battersby area and further afield with the support of mountain rescue volunteers and the National Police Air Service.

Detective Chief Inspector Fionna McEwan, said: “We’re continuing our search for Annie including house to house, CCTV, public transport enquiries, and enquiries behind the scenes.

“While Annie is very familiar with the outdoors and wild camping, she has now been missing for nearly two weeks and we remain very concerned for her safety.

"If she is still outside, she is likely to be wet and muddy and in need of supplies. We continue to urge local residents to check their sheds and outbuildings for any signs that someone has sought shelter.

“We are following up all potential reports from members of the public and my thanks go to them for their support with our appeal. However, at this stage her train journey on 4 January remains the last confirmed sighting.”

DCI McEwan added: "We also appeal direct to Annie, that if she sees or hears this appeal, please get in touch with your friends, family or the police and let us know that you are safe. If you prefer not to speak to us, you can let the missing people charity know by calling 116000 and they will pass on a message."

Annie is described as around 5ft 10in tall and of slim build. She has dark hair with a distinctive blonde fringe and a scar above her top lip. Annie was carrying a green and black backpack when she was last seen.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.