A spectacular murmuration of thousands of starlings have been seen gathering at dusk over Ripon City Wetlands.

The display happens most evenings during the winter months prior to the birds heading down to roost in the reed beds.

The wetlands, which is part of the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and next to Ripon Racecourse, is known for seeing the awe-inspiring displays at this time of year.

Play Brightcove video

Starlings are one of the the most common birds in Yorkshire, and their murmurations are most frequently seen on clear and still evenings.

According to the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, during the winter months, their plummage changes from a dark colour which can range from green, blacks and purple sheens to a dark speckled white.