A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is place across the North East as a so-called Arctic blast hits the UK.

On Tuesday 16 January temperatures dropped as low as -8°C overnight across parts of the region.

The cold weather is expected to continue towards the weekend, with temperatures remaining cold and forecasts of further severe frosts, ice and possible isolated snow showers.

Here's some pictures from around our region.

Killhope County Durham Credit: PA

Killhope, County Durham Credit: PA

Killhope, County Durham Credit: PA

What is causing the recent cold weather?

Cold Arctic air has swept across from the north in recent days, really setting in at the end of last week and through the weekend.

Temperatures have plunged below freezing in the last few nights, with widespread harsh frosts. The cold feel has been enhanced by cloud and a brisk biting wind in places, and temperatures have been barely above freezing by day.

The cold Arctic air will continue to influence our weather and how it feels all week.

The Government has said thousands of households are eligible for cold weather payments, which help vulnerable people pay for heating when the temperature dips.

Payments go to those living in areas where the average temperature is recorded as, or forecast to be, 0C or below over seven consecutive days, including parts of North Yorkshire and Northumberland.

On Tuesday afternoon snow hit parts of North Yorkshire.

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Leyburn, North Yorkshire Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

Leyburn, North Yorkshire Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees