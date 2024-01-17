A beauty salon owner had to get medical help after getting her handbag suck up her nose.

Kayla Robinson from Winlaton in Gateshead was lifting her crossbody bag over her head while getting into the car when the zip got lodged under her right nostril.

The incident left the 41-year-old bleeding and "sobbing in pain".

Ms Robinson had to visit a walk-in centre so medics could cut the bag off her nose and pull the bag's zip from her nostril.

Kayla Robinson had to have gas and air while medics retrieved the bag's zipper from her nose. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

She said: "Stuff like this happens to me all the time, nobody that knows me was even surprised.

"If it's going to happen to anybody it's going to happen to me. I could probably try that a million times over and never be able to do that again.

"I lifted my bag up to take it over my head. The next thing I know my bag was stuck. It was wedged in my right nostril. I said to Jade 'my bag is stuck to my face'."

Initially Ms Robinson believed that the bag was stuck to her nose piercing before realising it was actually stuck to her nostril.

She said: "There was quite a bit of blood. [My cousin] just looked at me and burst out laughing. She was crying with laughter and I was crying with pain.

"I was crying my eyes out. I was panicking because I really thought that it had come through the front of my nose. I thought I was going to have a huge gaping hole in my nose and it was going to need plastic surgery."

Initially Ms Robinson believed that the bag was stuck to her nose piercing before realising it was actually stuck to her nostril. Credit: NCJ MEDIA

Ms Robinson attempted to remove the bag using some cutters, before making the decision to go to a walk-in centre in Blaydon.

Medics cut most of the bag from Ms Robinson's nose before giving her gas and air while they pulled it out.

She said: "As I had gas and air I wasn't in lots of pain and the relief when it came off was unbelievable. It was like my nose had cried with happiness.

"My nose is still sore and I've got a big gash up it. I keep forgetting about it and itching my nose all the time."

Ms Robinson documented the incident in a number of TikTok videos, some of which have been seen more than 160,000 times.

Following the incident, she said she can now see the funny side of what happened saying: "It's just hilarious, I'm always going to be known as the bag lady around here now".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...