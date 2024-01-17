County Durham to create new culture trust to cement it as the 'culture county'

A new culture trust will be created to support cultural venues and activities in County Durham in bid to cement it as the 'culture county.'

Councillors backed plans to create the new body which it is hoped will help boost investment.

This is because it will be able to access funds, grants and donations that are not available to councils.

County Durham became the first county to be shortlisted for UK City of Culture status, back in 2022. It lost the bid, however, the council said it is committed to promoting and celebrating the region’s cultural attractions.

It said it was inspired to create its own trust after seeing similar structures elsewhere.

The council have put together a cultural programme of events running until 2026. Credit: LDRS

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “The benefits of doing the same have become clear during our work to develop a fundraising strategy for the new cultural venue on the site of the Durham Light Infantry (DLI) Museum and Art Gallery."

Work is ongoing to renovate the former DLI site into a new visitor destination with a exhibition centre, gallery, and a cafe.

She added: “What we’re proposing is to set up a new trust with an initial focus on raising funds to support cultural projects and programmes across the county.

“We also see this as an opportunity for the trust to promote arts, culture and heritage in the county, encourage public participation in these areas, support the sector, and build on the legacy of the City of Culture 2025 bid.”

While Durham missed out to Bradford in the City of Culture contest, a £125,000 grant was provided by the Government and is being used alongside a £2 million cultural reserve.

The county council has also created a ‘Culture County’ programme to run from 2024-2026 and will offer a combination of events, community engagement and education and skills development activities.

In addition to the renovation of the DLI Museum, the council’s plans for a new local history centre, The Story at Mount Oswald, are nearing completion.