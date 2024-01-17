The Tees Valley has received £7m of government funding to decarbonise deliveries by lorries.

The money will be used to build a hydrogen refuelling station for zero emission HGVs near Middlesbrough for cleaner, greener deliveries locally.

More than half of the UK's hydrogen is already produced in the area.

Hydrogen can be produced, stored and used to generate heat and electricity without producing any greenhouse gases or air pollutants.

The Tees Valley Combined Authority will use £300,000 to run a competition for local colleges to run hydrogen skills training.

Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen, said: “Our area is leading the way in developing the cleaner, healthier and safer transport of the future. This is another great example of how we are creating innovative solutions, such as greener deliveries to our supermarkets.

"As the UK’s first hydrogen transport hub, we are in a fantastic position to take advantage of projects such as this, which will deliver further jobs and investment needed to drive our local economy forward.

“As more of these major projects are confirmed, it’s also essential that we develop skills in our workforce so this funding is vital to ensure local people can take advantage of the well-paid jobs this new technology is bringing.”

