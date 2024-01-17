Man left with serious head injury following crash in Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland
A man's been left with a serious head injury following a collision in Houghton-le-Spring.
The crash between two vehicles happened at around 8.45pm on Cedar Terrace, Fence Houses on Monday 15 January.
It was reported that a yellow Ford Focus emerged from Avenue Vivian and collided with a silver Citroen Xsara Picasso on Cedar Terrace.
The occupants of the Focus left the scene before emergency services arrived.
The driver of the Picasso, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.
He remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Northumbria Police are now appealing to anyone in the area who may have witness the collision or could have dashcam footage to come forward and help the investigation.
