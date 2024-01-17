A man's been left with a serious head injury following a collision in Houghton-le-Spring.

The crash between two vehicles happened at around 8.45pm on Cedar Terrace, Fence Houses on Monday 15 January.

It was reported that a yellow Ford Focus emerged from Avenue Vivian and collided with a silver Citroen Xsara Picasso on Cedar Terrace.

The occupants of the Focus left the scene before emergency services arrived.

The driver of the Picasso, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Northumbria Police are now appealing to anyone in the area who may have witness the collision or could have dashcam footage to come forward and help the investigation.