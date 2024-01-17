Play Brightcove video

A Northumberland community have planned an exhibition to remember a little-known naval officer whose actions helped to crack the Enigma code during World War Two.

Captain Joe Baker-Cresswell was a commander of the Newcastle-built HMS Bulldog when in 1941, he ignored protocols and ordered his sailors to search a German submarine U-110 rather than sink it.

During the search, his sailors found a machine.

Captain Baker-Cresswell's son, Charles, explains: "They found this extraordinary thing that looked like a typewriter, which was the Enigma coding machine.

"Bletchley Park was doing great stuff but they really needed this clue to how the naval code worked and this gave them the whole solution to that."

The village of Cresswell, where Captain Baker-Cresswell spent much of his childhood is now determined to ensure his significance is not forgotten.

They are planning an exhibition at the Pele Tower in the village featuring a replica of the captured Enigma machine.

Organiser, Steve Lowe, said: "When we came across the story of Joe's role in capturing the Enigma machine during the war we realised that nobody else knew it and he we have a local hero, surely there's a story there that people need to be proud of."

Captain Baker-Cresswell died in 1997 aged 96.

