Man charged after hearse driven onto pitch during football match in Gateshead

A man has been charged after a hearse had been driven on a pitch during a football match in Gateshead.

Two vehicles - a Subaru and a hearse - had been driven around in circles during half-time of the Dunston UTS v Gateshead match at Dunston Football Club, on 21 July 2023.

A group of males wearing balaclavas then exited onto the pitch.

They then proceeded to throw several leaflets onto the pitch, before driving away in the Subaru before police had arrived.

The hearse had been left on the pitch abandoned.

Tyre tracks at Dunston UTS FC. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Northumbria police launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances behind the incident.

Twelve people had been arrested in connection to the incident on Wellington Road.

One of those men, a 29-year-old, has now been charged with one count of causing criminal damage, and a public order offence in relation to the incident at the football club.

He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside later this month.

Two men – aged 41 and 29 – remain under investigation while another two men – aged 42 and 40 – remain on police bail.

Northumbria police have said that seven other men arrested in connection with the incident are to face no further action.

