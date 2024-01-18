A man is to appear in court following a three-vehicle collision which left two teenagers dead in Northumberland.

The crash happened on the A192 Hartford Bank, in Cramlington, on Friday 22 December 2023, at around 9:30pm.

A Suzuki Vitara, a Range Rover Evoque and a Ford Focus had collided.

18-year-old Connor Lapworth, of Blyth, who was one of the occupants of the Suzuki, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another occupant of the Suzuki, 15-year-old Corey Mavin, also of Blyth, suffered serious head injuries in the incident, and was taken to hospital. He died the next day.

Sergeant Russell Surrey, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are firmly with the families and loved ones of Connor and Corey at this devastating time, but also those who have been injured and affected by this tragic collision.

“We continue to offer them all of the support they need and ask that their privacy is respected.”

A 17-year-old male passenger in the Suzuki and the 36-year-old female driver of the Range Rover both suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Officers have said that they have both been discharged from hospital.

Northumbria Police launched an investigation into the circumstances behind the incident.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Friday 12 January 2024 in connection with the crash.

He has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is expected to appear before magistrates in Bedlington on 18 January 2024.

Sergeant Surrey added: “A man has now been charged to appear in court and I would ask that members of the public respect the ongoing investigation.

“This includes refraining from making any speculation or commentary, either in the community or on social media, that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings.”

