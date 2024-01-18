Police are investigating two reports of suspected assault which involved two men being punched outside a nightclub in Newcastle.

The incidents happened around the corner from Powerhouse nightclub on Marlborough Crescent, on Saturday 30 December 2023, at around 4am.

The male offender approached one of the victims and punched him in the head a number of times. The victim was knocked unconscious and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The second victim was then approached from behind by the same offender, who then punched him to the left side of his face, causing significant swelling and bruising.

The offender then made off from the scene on foot.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation into the incidents.

Officers believe the assault took place just as many other clubs in the area were closing.

They are now asking anyone who may have witnessed or have any information surrounding the incident, to come forward, as it may assist with their investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...