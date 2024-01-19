The cost of car parking in Newcastle is set to rise in April 2024.

Hourly parking charges at council-run car parks within the city centre Clean Air Zone (CAZ), including Eldon Square and Dean Street, and on-street parking bays will increase by 20p.

There will also be a 10p per hour increase at car parks outside of the CAZ.

Newcastle City Council said the hike, which is expected to generate an extra £1m of income for the local authority, was to "manage demand for parking and alleviate congestion" and to encourage drivers to take up cleaner forms of travel.

At car parks that offered a fixed daily rate, with the exception of Kingston Park and the Manors multi storey, there will be a £1 increase.

Charges at Paddy Freeman and Castle Farm car parks will also up their charges by 20p per hour.

Meanwhile, fees will be reduced at the Garage at Newcastle's Helix development, which will see a 20p drop in its hourly rate and a new £9 all-day tariff introduced.

Labour councillor, Marion Williams, who holds the transport portfolio in the council’s cabinet, added: “We review our parking charges each year to ensure that we are effectively managing the demand for spaces and the flow of traffic, particularly around our busier city centre car parks.

“The changes we are planning to introduce from April 2024 will help us to strike a balance between encouraging the use of more active and sustainable travel, reducing congestion on key city centre public transport routes and ensuring the city continues to have sufficient, convenient and safe parking facilities for those who need them.”

