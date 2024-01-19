Two drug dealers have been ordered to pay back over £218,000 following the supply of unlicensed viagra and other Class C drugs.

Henry Brown and Judith Purdy, both of Stanley Close, Gateshead, pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including conspiracy to supply, in 2021 at Newcastle Crown Court.

Brown was given a 21 month prison sentence suspended for 24 months while Purdy received a 12 month sentence suspended for 24 months.

Brown, 62, was arrested after North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) officers seized 250,000 Class C tablets, including Tramadol and unlicensed erectile dysfunction pills, during an operation in 2019.

An investigation found his partner, Purdy, 59, was also involved.

On 16 January 2024, they were back at Newcastle Crown Court and were ordered to pay a total of £218,069.

Detective Inspector Tommy Maughan said: “Brown and Purdy thought they could outsmart law enforcement.

"However, they are now facing further consequences of their actions and not only are they both convicted criminals, but they now have also had their assets stripped and bank balances drained.

“This was a very complex investigation and I want to thank the fantastic teams involved, including the team at the Medicine and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

"It is through great partnership working that we can continue to make large-scale impacts on drug supply in our region.

“As part of Operation Sentinel, our initiative to tackle serious and organised crime, we will continue the vigorous pursuit of criminals who look to harm our region’s communities through drug crime.”

