A man has pleaded guilty to arson following a spate of car fires in Hartlepool.

David Jenkins, 32, admitted twelve counts of arson, relating to incidents that happened in February and August 2023.

Several vehicles were set alight in Hartlepool during the early hours of 18 August across seven different streets in the town.

A number of vehicles were badly damaged on 18 August. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The charges also relate to fires in Hartlepool on 19 and 20 February.

Jenkins, of Lime Street in the town, is due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court next month.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...