"You don't just look after the children, you've got to look after the whole family," says the headteacher of a school running a weekly kindness cafe.

The service at Sugar Hill Primary School, in Newton Aycliffe, has been running for a year and helps families to relieve the financial pressures of the cost of living crisis and children to excel in the classroom.

Helen McCormick, who works at the school, said: "Some of our parents were waiting outside after they'd dropped their children off just having a chat, in the cold. So we decided to invite them inside for tea, coffee and toast and it really snowballed from there".

The cafe now supplies pre-loved clothing, books and food in a swap shop style. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Headteacher Paula O'Rourke told ITV Tyne Tees that since the introduction of the cafe, which started with just three members, some children were now coming to school on time and having healthier meals.

"You don't just look after the children, you've got to look after the whole family to be able to educate the children", she said. "So the children are here and ready to learn, and support for families has never been needed more than it is now".

Watch Rachel Bullock's report.

Play Brightcove video

Parents also say it is a happy place for their children.

Richard Garrett said: "I think it's an appreciation of the enormity of the cost of living crisis upon the community, but it's also refreshing to see people come here, it gives a sense of belonging, a sense of community.

"You tend to see the same faces here that are donating but also taking donations as well".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...