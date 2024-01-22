A pathologist has told a court that physical restraint is the only reason that a man who died at a North Yorkshire holiday park would have stopped breathing.

Ryan Vincent, 22, from Skelton, died in hospital after being detained by two security guards at Haven Primrose Valley holiday park in 2017.

Northallerton Coroner's Court heard that Mr Vincent had taken his family to the caravan park for a holiday in May that year.Described as an amazing partner, father and brother, Mr Vincent was involved in an incident that saw him being restrained.

He was taken to Scarborough Hospital where he later died.

At the time, the Crown Prosecution Service decided there was no criminal case of manslaughter to answer.The hearing this week is not to apportion blame - but Mr Vincent's partner Chloe Edwards hopes that by establishing the facts of his death, the CPS can be convinced to look again at the case.

Ryan Vincent was on holiday at Haven Primrose Valley Holiday Park. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

One witness called on Monday (22 January), Home Office Pathologist Dr Jennifer Bolton, told the court that following an autopsy, she discovered bruising to Mr Vincent's back from what she said was "some form of blunt force" and that she could find no other reason for him to stop breathing other than physical restraint.

A number of witnesses who were staying on the site, and near Mr Vincent's caravan on the night in question, were called to give evidence by coroner Mr Jonathan Leech.

One of those was Anne Marie Nicholas who told the court she saw a man lying on his back being restrained.

She went on to say she could see him wriggling and heard him say "please mate, I can't breathe".

Addressing the coroner she said that when police arrived the man on the floor was no longer moving.

Another witness, a Mrs Hudson, told the court she heard Mr Vincent say "turn me over, I can't breathe".

The inquest is expected to last five days.