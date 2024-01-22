Kevin Phillips has targetted a place in the play-offs after being appointed Hartlepool United's head coach.

The Sunderland icon has returned to the North East following his previous managerial success with South Shields but faces a difficult challenge to rejuvenate Hartlepool's fortunes.

The club currently sit 13th in the National League and they are as close to the relegation zone as the play-offs places. However, Phillips has urged his new contingent to look upwards as he targets a place in the top seven come the end of the season.

"It's amazing in football," he said. "You get another couple of good results this week and all of a sudden the league looks different and confidence around the place builds and then we've really got something to build on.

"I'm not going to get carried away and say I demand the playoffs, but you've got to aim for it and that's the message to the players. Look up, don't look behind."

Kevin Phillips has made it is aim to lead Hartlepool into the play-off places. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Phillips saw his new side earn a much-needed win at Ebbsfleet on Saturday thanks to a stunning goal from Anthony Mancini.

He must serve a touchline ban from his time at South Shields before entering the dugout for the first time but hopes to make Pools supporters smile again once he gets to work.

"We shouldn't be where we are and it's my job now to come in, iron out the problems, try and get some positivity back to this football club," he said. "There's been too much negativity over the last couple of seasons.

"That happens when you get relegated and you are where you are in the league so it's my job now to turn these players around and fill them with confidence."

