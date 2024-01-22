A man is in a critical condition in hospital after two cars crashed into a fallen tree.

The collision happened A1068 Fisher Lane in Cramlington, prior to the Foxton Mill roundabout, on Monday 22 January.

Emergency services responded to reports that two cars - a black BMW 3 Series 335d and black Volkswagen Jetta – had been travelling southbound on the road, shortly before 6:55am.

Northumbria Police have said, "For reasons yet to be established, both of the cars have then separately collided with a tree that had fallen on the road."

The driver from the BMW – a 26-year-old man – was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains there in a critical condition.

The driver from the VW Jetta was not reported to have been injured.

The road remains closed in both directions between the A1172 Station Road roundabout and the Foxton Mill roundabout.

The closure is expected to remain in place overnight, and motorists are being advised to find an alternative route where possible.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at the time and may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist their investigation.

