Homes in the North East and North Yorkshire remain without power while transport disruption remains due to the impact of Storm Isha.

The region was hit by winds of over 70mph overnight with highs of 99mph recorded in Brizlee Wood in Northumberland.

The amber weather warning for wind that was in place overnight has been removed but more heavy rain and wind are expected in the coming days when Storm Jocelyn hits.

Play Brightcove video

Storm Isha's impact

The North East has avoided the worst of the damage but several properties have been left without power.

Northern Powergrid has confirmed that 32,479 customers suffered from power cuts. A total of 25,260 customers have seen their power successfully restored with work ongoing to reconnect the remaining properties.

Businesses in the village of Longframlington were affected as power cuts impacted their ability to open.

The region's transport networks have also suffered from disruption. Lines have reopened between Newcastle and Carlisle and Newcastle and Edinburgh after fallen trees and electrical wire issues caused disruption. Flights at Newcastle Airport have also been impacted.

Cars were left stranded in Morton-on-Swale after the river burst its banks. Credit: ITV News

Heavy winds and overturned lorries closed the A66 between Scotch Corner and the M6 in Cumbria while the A19 Tees Flyover and Redheuth Bridge were also shut to high-sided vehicles. Five people and two dogs were rescued from cars that became stranded in Morton-on-Swale when the river burst its banks.

Flooding has closed other roads across the North East and North Yorkshire with road users urged to plan their journeys.

Schools across Northumberland have been forced to close including Hexham Priory School, Bellingham Middle School and Greenhaugh Primary School.

Play Brightcove video

Charlie Curry was among those rescued in Morton-on-Swale

Why has the region seen less damage than Storm Arwen? ITV Tyne Tees Weather Presenter Ross Hutchinson explains

The windspeed of 99mph in Northumberland overnight comes just more than two years after the record 98mph experienced during Storm Arwen.

November 2021 saw significant destruction across the North East, bringing trees and power lines down and leaving homes without power for weeks.

Despite last night's gusts being stronger than Arwen there has been less damage.

Storm Isha has taken what would be considered a more 'traditional' approach - over the Atlantic and coming in from the west - our prevailing direction.

The country is better set up to deal with westerly winds, from how trees root themselves to how buildings are constructed.

Play Brightcove video

A forecast from November 2021 shows Storm Arwen's northerly winds hitting the region

Storm Arwen brought northerly winds, a very unusual set-up that caused such widespread damage.

So far this storm season, which started in September, we have seen nine named storms already - it has been a very active period.

Last season there were only two named storms - and they waited until August to arrive.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...