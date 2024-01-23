Middlesbrough's Carabao Cup dream came to a crushing end in the capital as Chelsea ran out comfortable winners at Stamford Bridge.

Hayden Hackney's strike in the first leg had Boro fans dreaming that a trip to Wembley could be possible but hopes were quickly ended by a first-half blitz by the Premier League side.

An own goal from Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson opened the scoring before strikes from Enzo Fernandez, Axel Disasi and Cole Palmer gave the Blues a four-goal lead at the interval. Palmer and Noni Madueke would extend the advantage in the second half before Morgan Rogers grabbed a late consolation.

Chelsea will now progress to next month's showpiece at the national stadium while Michael Carrick's side will switch their attention back to the Championship as they seek to earn a play-off place and a chance to return to the Premier League.

Middlesbrough's preparation plans had suffered a serious blow when Isaiah Jones limped off during the 1-1 draw with Rotherham over the weekend. The wing-back caused Chelsea constant problems down the right-hand-side at the Riverside but would play no part at Stamford Bridge after failing to recover in time.

Despite the 1-0 first-leg deficit, the Londoners remained heavy favourites to progress as the Premier League side. As expected they dominated much of the early possession but Boro looked a threat on the counter as they sat in to protect their one-goal lead.

Yet it was Chelsea who fashioned the game's first real opportunity as Ben Chilwell challenged Tom Glover for a high ball. The England international headed narrowly wide after beating the Middlesbrough keeper to the ball. The pair came together in the aftermath and Chilwell called for a penalty but nothing was given.

Yet, the Blues would not have to wait long to break the deadlock. Good play from Chilwell found Raheem Sterling in acres of space in the penalty box who squared to Armando Broja who had the goal at his mercy.

The Chelsea striker made a meal of the finish giving frantic Middlesbrough defenders a chance to get back but it was in vain as Howson put the ball into his own net as he tried to clear.

The visitors tried to hit back immediately and earned a corner within seconds of the match getting back underway. A well-worked corner routine found Morgan Rogers in the box but his low shot was well-saved by Djordje Petrović.

However, the game and tie would be as good as over before half-time as Chelsea clinically made their dominance count.

Enzo Fernandez was the first to get himself on the scoresheet as he benefitted from excellent linkup play between Sterling and Disasi. The Frenchman's cross was mishit by Broja but found its way to the World Cup winner and he duly smashed past Glover.

Sterling and Disasi would again be crucial as the home side added a third. The defender seized upon a stray pass by Matt Clarke and swept home after a quick one-two with the England international.

Palmer missed several guilt-edge opportunities in the first leg but he was the next to get himself on the scoresheet at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder capitalised on poor play between Dan Barlaser and Hackney on the edge of the box to confidently convert with 42 minutes on the clock.

Travelling players and supporters looked shellshocked as the half-time whistle went with their Wembley dream in tatters.

The second half was all about salvaging some pride for the away side as they did their best to get back into the game. Rogers caused problems for the Blues backline but was too frequently found isolated as the home side where able to recover.

It was clear that the home side had taken their foot off the gas in the second period as the coasted towards their final spot.

Conor Gallagher, Palmer and Disasi all came close to extending the Blues advantage before the latter got himself on the scoresheet again in the 78th minute.

A strong driving run from Gallagher down the left-hand-side sliced open the Middlesbrough defence and his cutback found the England winger in acres of space as he calmly slotted into Glover's bottom corner.

Madeuke would add the gloss to the scoreline moments later as another dreadful Middlesbrough pass in the defensive third was seized upon by Gallagher. The midfielder played in the former PSV man through on goal and his strike found its way into the net.

Despite the scoreline, the travelling supporters were in good voice throughout and thought they had something to celebrate minutes after Chelsea's sixth. Hackney's cross was flicked in by Matt Crooks but the Englishman was ruled to have strayed marginally offside.

But they would still have their moment to celebrate as Rogers knicked a consolation goal. The forward, who has been heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa in recent weeks, found the bottom corner in emphatic fashion from the edge of the box to give Boro fans something to smile about on the long trip back to Teesside.

In the end, the second leg was just a step too far for the Championship side who will now focus on their play-off priorities after the 6-2 aggregate defeat. Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will look forward to the chance to win silverware for the first time since becoming Blues boss in the summer.

