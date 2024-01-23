Play Brightcove video

A large fire has broken out at a landfill site in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Fire Brigade are responding to the incident at Seaton Meadows on Brenda Road.

Four fire engines are at the scene and people are being advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.

The fire service are also advising that people minimise their time spent outside and exposure to smoke.

Cleveland Police and the Environment Agency are supporting the fire service.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We are supporting our professional partners in the tactical coordination group to respond to the ongoing incident at Seaton Meadows landfill.

“We would urge people living and working nearby to follow advice from the fire service and UKSHA (UK Health Security Agency), and please stay inside and keep windows and doors shut.”

Elsewhere in the region, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service firefighters are at the scene of another fire at a recycling centre in Alnwick.

Two fire engines are on the scene at Lionheart Enterprise Park. Credit: NCJ Media

Damage can be seen on the Alnwick Household Waste Recovery Centre. Credit: NCJ Media

Residents are also being advised to keep windows and doors closed while crews work on building.

The access road to the industrial estate is now open.

It comes after firefighters responded to a fire at The Castle Pub on Woodhorn Road in Ashington, Northumberland.

Ashington Central councillor, Caroline Ball, expressed sympathy for the owner of the pub – well-known Ashington businessman Timour Haghkar.

She said: “My thoughts go out to Timour and his family and the staff and the wider Castle family. A fire is traumatic for anyone, especially when you have put your blood, sweat, tears and investment into a business.

“It’s a lifestyle when you own a pub. You put everything into it.

“A good local becomes a second home to many people, a place of support, a warm hub before they were a thing, and many people will have fond memories of events, functions and many a family do at The Universal before it become The Castle. It is the hub of the community for some people.

“It was unbelievable, the fire was wild. A thank you to the emergency services and other agencies last night. They were not easy conditions to work in with the weather and the location as a main route of the town.

“I was sad to see the news last night, and best wishes to Timour who has had businesses in the town since as long as I can remember. Hopefully, he can turn it round.”

No-one is believed to have been injured but police are investigating the cause of the fire at the pub on 22 January. Credit: Google Maps

Posting on social media, the team behind the Castle said they were “beyond devastated” and “heartbroken” that their bar, home and business had gone up in flames.

The post said: “We have built the castle from nothing and expanded and improved it over the last 26 years.

"It is our home as well as our second family due to our regulars, friends, old and new, and a thriving heart of the community.

"We massively appreciate all the messages and kind comments, and grateful everyone is safe and nobody has been hurt.

"Thank you to the police and a massive thank you the firemen who are heroes.

"Timour built that bar up from the ground and there is no doubt in our mind he will do it again.”

