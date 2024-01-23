A former Post Office investigator has told the Horizon inquiry that cash recovery targets were raised to an "unfair" level when probing subpostmasters’ shortfalls.

Robert Daily was involved in the criminal investigations for wrongly convicted subpostmasters including Peter Holmes who ran a branch in the Jesmond area of Newcastle.

Mr Holmes was wrongly found to have stolen £46,000 from his branch and was handed a community order and a curfew. His conviction was overturned in 2021 but he died before his name was cleared.

His fight has been taken up by his wife Marion, who is still yet to receive any compensation for what they went through.

On Tuesday, Mr Daily told the inquiry into the scandal that recovery targets were "unfair" on investigators.

Peter Holmes was wrongly convicted in the Horizon scandal but died before his conviction was overturned. Credit: Marion Holmes

Performance reviews set for former Post Office investigators showed an increase in the amount they were expected to recover during the 2010s from 40% to 65%.

Mr Daily told the inquiry that the increased figure “suggests” the recovery of cash was a “high priority” for the Post Office – but said it was not viewed that way by those attempting to achieve the targets.

He added that investigators were “not adequately supported” before a firm of solicitors was brought in to advise in 2013.

Asked why his performance targets had been increased, Mr Daily said: “I can only think it was because of the amount of losses the Post Office were suffering.”

However, he added that he did not believe the targets influenced his own investigations.

Marion Holmes was present as Robert Daily gave his evidence at the Post Office inquiry. Credit: PA

Mr Daily was later asked by counsel to the inquiry Emma Price about being given a bonus for his investigations. Responding, he said: “I understand where this is coming from – ‘Were we given bonuses for recovering money?’ – it was part of our objectives to do so.

“It didn’t necessarily rely on a bonus – we received a bonus every year regardless.”

Explaining how the bonus system worked, Mr Daily said: “They were individual bonuses for how you performed over the year – if you’ve performed better than someone else.

“So technically you could say this went towards (it), but if you speak to individuals within the investigation team, the investigation managers, it was always considered an unfair target.

“Because any inquiry you did, any case you did, all you could say to a person was ‘were you in a position to repay the money?’

“If that person didn’t have the money, you couldn’t get blood out of a stone.”

The Horizon scandal has been brought into the national limelight by the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office. Credit: ITV

More than 700 branch managers were prosecuted by the Post Office after Fujitsu’s faulty accounting software, Horizon, made it look as though money was missing from their branches.

The saga prompted an outcry across the country after it was dramatised in the ITV series Mr Bates v The Post Office earlier this month.

Hundreds of subpostmasters are awaiting compensation despite the Government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

The Horizon inquiry continues.

