A road will be closed for the rest of the week after two cars separately crashed into a fallen tree in the aftermath of Storm Isha.

The crash happened on the A1068 Fisher Lane, before the Foxton Mill roundabout in Cramlington, on the morning of 22 January.

A Black BMW 3 Series 335d and a black Volkswagen Jetta had been travelling southbound on the road just before 6.55am when both separately collided with a fallen tree.

The driver of the BMW, a 26-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains there in a critical condition.

The driver of the VW Jetta was reported not to have been injured.

The road, between the A1172 Station Road roundabout and the Foxton Mill roundabout, remains closed in both directions.

The closure is expected to be in place until at least 26 January.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Northumbria Police have reiterated their appeal for witnesses. Credit: Northumbria Police

Sergeant Ben Rutherford, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a serious incident that has left a young man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances, and we will continue to support the man’s family in any way that we can.

“The road is expected to remain closed further into this week, allowing officers to carry out enquiries in the area safely.

“We would like to thank the public for their continued patience and support during this time.

“Our officers are still keen to hear from any further witnesses – especially anyone who was travelling in the area on Monday and may have information to help us piece together what has happened.

“We are especially hoping to speak with motorists who have been driving on the A1068 Fisher Lane towards the Seaton Burn roundabout from 12am until 7am and anyone else travelling in the area throughout that day who might have dashcam footage."

