Bins are overflowing and rubbish is scattered across the streets of South Tyneside as industrial action continues.

No bins will be collected this week as GMB and Unite union members of the council's refuse collection workforce walk out again over allegations of bullying and mismanagement at the council.

The strike - which means the next collection is 26 January - follows previous action in November, December and earlier this month.

Unions are warning of more strikes in the coming months over what they say is an "accumulation of years of intolerable working conditions".

Rubbish is littering residential roads. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

South Tyneside Council launched an independent investigation into the claims of bullying and mismanagement in June, which concluded in November 2022. It has said the findings will be shared with employees and unions soon.

A GMB spokesman said: "GMB members are extremely disappointed that we have not been given a copy of the independent report that we were promised, instead we’ve been given a whitewashed report written by the Head of Service, Stuart Wright, who in our view is biased and not impartial.

"We’ve also had no contact or offers from South Tyneside Council to meet to resolve the dispute, so the action goes ahead this week again.

"Our members are angry that the council appears to be denying that any bullying exists, instead of sitting down and working out how we can resolve the problem and get our members back to work.

"We have been told if we share the report with anyone they will deny us the right to appeal against the outcomes of the Wright report."As the action we’ve taken seems not to have triggered any response from management or the elected members of the ruling party, we are now considering our next steps and cannot rule out indefinite action being taken in the near future."

Bins in back streets are overflowing. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The unions have said new housing has increased the workload of refuse collections, without extra staff or bin lorries, and allege they have been served disciplinary notices for helping elderly people while completing their rounds.

A Unite spokesman said: "Unite will continue to support members who are seeking improved industrial relations, in this dispute with South Tyneside Council."

The council say they are committed to ending the dispute and claims made by the GMB are not ones they recognise.

Residents are being advised to present both their recycling and household bin on non-strike days when one will be collected, which the council say will help to minimise disruption.

There have been more slots added at Middlefields Recycling Village, however as of Tuesday afternoon, the first available slot was on Monday 29 January.

South Tyneside Council has added more slots at Middlefields Recycling Village. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The refuse service supports 72,000 households across South Tyneside, emptying 6.2 million bins every year.

