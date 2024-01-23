Thousands of homes without power as region braces for Storm Jocelyn

Around one thousand homes across the North East and North Yorkshire remain cut off from electricity following Storm Isha.

As gale force winds ripped through the region over the weekend, power lines were badly damaged by fallen trees with others brought down altogether.

Northumberland is the worst affected area, where gusts reached 99 miles per hour on Sunday night, hitting more than 600 homes with electricity outages.

Northern Powergrid say their engineers are working hard to restore power to as many homes as quickly as possible but no definitive time has been given.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the North East. Credit: The Met Office

As the Storm Isha clear-up continues, the region is bracing for Storm Jocelyn, which is forecast to bring widespread disruption from Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds and rain across the North East.

The forecaster warns of gales of up to 80mph in exposed areas, with 40-50mm of rain possible over higher ground.

