Jenna Coleman among UK film stars in Stockton for Jackdaw premiere

Some of Britain's biggest TV stars have flocked to Stockton for the premiere of the film Jackdaw.

The film, set and shot on location in Hartlepool and Teesside, is the feature-film debut by Shotton Colliery-born writer Jamie Childs.

It follows the story of Jack Dawson, a fictional former motocross champion and army veteran, who returns home to care for his brother after their mother dies.

The cameras were out to capture the film stars at the UK premiere. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Jenna Coleman are among the star-studded cast at Stockton's Showcase Cinema De Lux for the film's UK premiere.

"It is really special to be coming here to the place where it was made," former Doctor Who star Coleman told ITV Tyne Tees.

"But also showing a film and a genre piece that shows that the North East doesn't have to be all kitchen sink and shows the cinematic scale of the place."

Jenna Coleman speaks to ITV Tyne Tees reporter Tom Barton

Jackdaw is the culmination of a lifelong dream for Childs who took inspiration from the Stockton cinema as a child.

"It is amazing," the film's director explained.

"This cinema was my local growing up and it probably inspired me to become a filmmaker.

"The last time I was here was back when I was a teenager watching movies so to take over the whole thing is just surreal.

"It was born out of the North East, the people who have funded it are here and it was shot around the roads that surround the cinema.

"So it had to premiere here as well and give the local people a bit piece of the action."

