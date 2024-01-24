A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Gateshead.

Northumbria Police received a report of an incident on the A695 Ryton, between Woodside Lane and Stargate Lane, at 6.10am on Wednesday 24 January.

It was reported that a black Volkswagen Golf had been travelling westbound when it struck a pedestrian.

Emergency services attended but a 42-year-old man died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist with inquiries while the road was closed for almost five hours.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and police have appealed for witnesses.

Officers are especially interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

Sargent Steve Chappell said: "This is a tragic incident where a man has sadly lost his life.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time, and we will continue to support them in any way we can.

"An investigation has been launched, and we are determined to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

"We are keen to speak with any passing motorists or witnesses who may have witnessed the collision themselves, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage which shows the area of the collision.

“Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove key as part of our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Report' tool on the Northumbria Police website, or call 101, quoting log number NP-20240124-0116.

