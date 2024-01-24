A man who shot another man at Britain's highest pub has been sentenced to 23 years for his actions.

Richard Bowser fired four bullets at his victim at the Tan Hill Inn in Swaledale, North Yorkshire, on 21 July last year after physically assaulting staff and other customers inside the pub.

A court heard how the 46-year-old forced the victim into a toilet before shooting at him from behind a locked door as he tried to flee.

Two bullets struck the victim in the chest, causing little damage, but another hit him in the arm, where it remains lodged.

He has been jailed for 19 years and will serve four years on extended licence after he was found guilty of wounding with intent and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life at Teesside Crown Court.

Bowser, of Worcester Place, Bishop Auckland, had previously pleaded guilty to assaulting three people and being in possession of a firearm.

He was found not guilty on two charges of attempted murder.

The incident occured at the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire. Credit: PA

During the trial, the court heard that Bowser, who had been staying in one of the pub's glamping pods, had struggled to pay for drinks when his card was declined, leading to a fight breaking out in the bar.

Bowser hit other customers and staff members before being locked out of the pub. He went on to attack his victim armed with a revolver.

Defending Alistair MacDonald KC said Bowser was ashamed of his behaviour inside the bar and there was no suggestion of prior planning.

The court also heard how he has been a "model prisoner" while on remand.

Sentencing Judge Howard Crowson, said: "It is clear from the verdicts of the jury, in my view, that you intended to endanger life or the lives of somebody other than [the victim].

"Ultimately those convictions were found on your comments at the police station after arrest. During your time in custody, you wanted to explain why you carried these firearms to a remote and peaceful inn on the Yorkshire moors.

"You have a lengthy explanation which I summarise as an account of a developing feud in which you see your opponents as cowards resorting to gang attacks upon you.

"You were recorded as saying 'you won't have a proper fight, so that's why I took the guns cause I'm going to blow his head off'. You were saying 'you had a chance for a fight - I'm going to blow your head off' continuing with 'let me out and I'll kill the lot of them'."

Bowser was jailed for eight years for wounding with intent and 11 years for the firearm offences. He will serve four years on extended licence concurrently for the firearm offences.

