A new Newcastle and Gateshead edition of popular board game Monopoly will be released this year - 25 years after the first Tyneside version.

The original was released in 1998 by toymakers Winning Moves UK and Hasbro, and was discontinued more than a decade ago.

Now, the public are being offered the chance to have their say on which local landmarks and heroes fill the spaces and appear on the box as the game relaunches.

The game will be available to buy in October. Credit: Winning Moves UK

In 1998, Newcastle United's Alan Shearer and Olympic gold medalist Jonathan Edwards were on the box, while the top ranked Mayfair position was The Sage Gateshead, now known as the Glasshouse International.

The most affordable space was Tynemouth, occupying the Old Kent Road spot.

Stephen Patterson, chief executive of Newcastle NE1, said: “It is fabulous that there is to be a new Newcastle and Gateshead edition of the much-loved Monopoly game.

"Newcastle and the North East have changed dramatically over the past 25 years since the last regional edition was released, with huge amounts of investment and new buildings created across the region.

"We can’t wait to see which of them are included on the board to sit alongside other famous Geordie landmarks, monuments and buildings.

“We are rightfully proud of our city and where we live and love that Monopoly is going to showcase the area, highlighting some of the many reasons we all love it here.

"A new Monopoly for Newcastle and Gateshead will help promote the North East to a new generation of game players and help put the region on the map, or in this case the board."

More than 30 local landmarks will be featured in the game, including the likes of the The Angel of the North, the Tyne Bridge and the Theatre Royal.

John Keen-Tomlinson, custom games executive at Winning Moves UK, said: “This is a new game for a new generation, and unlike last time, we are opening it up to the public to suggest landmarks to feature in the game on the famous multi-coloured property spaces.

“Since we produced Monopoly: Newcastle & Gateshead Edition, the region’s cachet has soared as a shopping destination, go-to entertainment experience, weekend getaway, and big night out.

“The celebrities that are ambassadors for Newcastle have changed a lot since the first game. This time it could be Cheryl, Jamal Lascelles and Ant and Dec on the cover.”

