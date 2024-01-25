A County Durham bar has been stripped of its license after a stabbing incident that left two men in hospital.

Bar 1 in Consett has had its licence revoked after Durham Constabulary raised concerns about the management of the venue following the incident in December.

One man, in his 30s, sustained a stab wound to the chest, while another man, also in his 30s, received hospital treatment for a facial injury after the incident on Front Street in the early hours of 27 December.

A hearing at Durham County Hall heard how police believed the venue put "profit before people's safety".

Durham Constabulary's legal representative Paul Clarke detailed a litany of concerns with the premises during the hearing, including alleged reports of people carrying knives.

On one occasion, staff at Bar 1 confiscated a machete from a customer at the front door and underage drinkers were also reportedly spotted inside the bar regularly, the Local Democracy Service has reported.

Incidents are not reported to the police, according to the force, and they were only told about the stabbing because the ambulance service attended.

Mr Clarke said: "Staff have not given police statements about the incident. Staff are obstructive and rude to the police.

“Often when the CCTV is asked for by the police it is not working or not surrendered in a timely fashion. There doesn’t seem to be any willingness on behalf of this establishment to work with the police.

“It’s profit before people’s safety.”

Forensics officers at the scene on Consett Front Street. Credit: NCJ Media

The licensing committee was also told of an incident on 23 December, when a man collapsed outside the venue and was given CPR, which was not reported to police.

Duncan Craig, representing bar owner Jody Armstrong, said the police rarely had any issue with the venue before the stabbing incident.

He told the hearing: “In the lead up to this, you don’t have a picture of the premises deteriorating in any way.

“That person could have gone into any licensed premises. There’s been a catastrophic failure, but what the police are saying is that at the first strike the licence should be revoked.

“There are a number of far-reaching implausible actions targeted as a result of the incident. She didn’t take a knife out that night, somebody else did.”

Mr Craig said the venue had proposed introducing an improved CCTV system, an ID scanner and a mandatory metal detection search for all customers visiting the bar.

However, members of Consett Pubwatch - made up of several venues in the town - signed a letter to share their concerns over the running of the venue.

Ms Armstrong said the venue should not be defined by the incident.

“This business is my everything,” she told the hearing. “I was under a lot of pressure that night and we did the best we could. Our job is very dangerous for what we have to do.

“The police are not willing to work with us. In four years this is the only major incident. I am willing to jump through hoops to get back open.

“I run that bar to the best of my ability. This is so costly to me, and it would be life-changing if I have to close down. I feel like I’m paying for the incident the most.”

In a closing statement, Mr Clarke said: “There’s been no open admission that they will help and support the police. We don’t know what goes on, incidents aren’t reported to the police. If there was another serious incident, how would people be brought to justice?

“It’s not an isolated incident, there are many incidents and there will be more.”

The committee voted to revoke the bar's licence altogether, with councillor Lesley Mavin saying: "We feel a serious incident of disorder has emanated from the premises and none of the conditions have been adhered to."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...