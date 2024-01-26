The first ethnic minority Lord Mayor of Newcastle has resigned from the Labour party.

Habib Rahman strongly criticised the party over the party's approach to Islamophobia and the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Councillor Rahman, who moved to the UK from Bangladesh, took on Newcastle's ceremonial Lord Mayor role for a year from May 2021.

In a letter to the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Friday 26 January, he wrote: "During my 13 years as a Labour councillor, I have faced various forms of abuse within the party."

He said: "I have... concluded that the party does not take other forms of racism including Islamophobia and hate crimes as seriously as it does antisemitism."

His letter also includes: "I cannot accept your inhumane position in support of the Israeli government's continuous bombardment of innocent Palestinian people."

"Your reluctance to call for an immediate ceasefire indicates that you no longer have the moral authority to be the leader of the Labour party."

A spokesperson for Newcastle Labour Group said: “As a Labour group we are incredibly sad to hear of Councillor Habib Rahman’s decision today.

"We would like to thank him for all he has done for his constituents in Elswick and the City of Newcastle at large.”

“The Labour Party is an anti-racist party, committed to combating and campaigning against all forms of racism, including antisemitism and Islamophobia.”

Cllr Rahman, whose father was murdered in a racist attack in Wallsend in 1977, said he was a dedicated campaigner for equality and against hate crime.

He will now act as an independent on Newcastle City Council.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...