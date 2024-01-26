Play Brightcove video

The parents of a newborn baby say they are overwhelmed with gratitude for the police officers who saved their son's life.

New mum Kale had to call 999 for an ambulance when two-day-old Mohammed stopped breathing during a feed, quickly becoming blue and limp.

Police officers Thomas Cannon and Dominic Taylor were on the scene in Middlesbrough within moments to find Kale screaming for help in the street.

Police constables Thomas Cannon and Dominic Taylor saved Mohammed's life after he stopped breathing. Credit: TV Tyne Tees

Taking over, they were able to revive Mohammed by carrying out CPR.

PC Cannon said: "It was just chaos at the time. There was lots of people out on the street and I just remember saying 'pass me the baby, pass me the baby' and that was when she handed Mohammed over to me.

"He was completely blue, he was limp. His head was flopped back in my arm. That's when instinct took over and I started doing CPR.

"He wasn't making any noise, wasn't making any kind of movement or breathing. I just remember that scream. I'll never forget that scream."

Baby Mohammed is doing well after his early health scare. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

PC Taylor said: "It was a massive sigh of relief when he heard the baby cry. The baby started breathing again. It was really overwhelming.

"We're there to do a job. It's our duty. You've just got to take control of the situation to help them. It's a privilege and an honour to do that kind of thing".

Mohammed's parents, who were reunited with the officers this week, told ITV Tyne Tees they do not know how to thank the officers for their quick work.

The family was reunited with the officers and had the chance to say thank you. Credit: TV Tyne Tees

Mark Webster, Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, said: "We get about 1,000 calls a day and these officers never know what they're going to face.

"On this occasion they directly saved someone's life and I'm really proud of them.

"They demonstrated the finest values of British policing and I wanted to say thank you straight away."

