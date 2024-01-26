Eddie Howe has admitted that midfielder Joelinton could be sold this summer as Newcastle United wrestle with financial restrictions.

Negotiations over a contract extension for Joelinton, who has 18 months remaining on his existing deal, have stalled, prompting suggestions the £40m Brazilian may have played his last game for the club after undergoing surgery which will rule him out for the rest of the season.

He damaged a tendon in his thigh during the FA cup derby victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Head coach Eddie Howe told a press conference: "I'm not a fortune teller, I've got no idea, I certainly hope that's not the case. There is a possibility that could be the case, but I don't know.

"Eighteen months is a vulnerable time left on your contract length. The club would need to tie Joe down and sign a longer term contract or there is a possibility that'll he be maybe sold in the summer. That is just the reality of the situation.

"As his manager, I’m determined for him to stay. I love him as a person and a player, so that would be my wish, for him to sign a long-term contract.

“But of course there’s more to it than that. There’s Joe’s wishes and what he wants. Before he signs a contract he has to be entirely happy with everything. We’re not at that stage yet.”

Full-back Kieran Trippier and strikers Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron have also been linked with moves away from the club after CEO Darren Eales revealed the side might have to trade players to comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

To date, the club's owners have resisted moves for England duo Trippier and Wilson, while Paraguay International Almiron's situation remains similarly unchanged despite interest from Saudi Arabia.

Bayern Munich had tabled a loan bid and two cash offers for Trippier before apparently abandoning their interest after receiving no encouragement.

Howe, who described Trippier as an "outstanding player" said: “We’ve had a lot of conversations in the last week and it’s always been about Newcastle, and I think it was very important that I made that clear and got that out there to everybody, that his commitment to Newcastle shouldn’t be questioned.”

Eddie Howe on keeping players in the squad.

On Wilson, who was wanted on loan by Atletico Madrid and has since been linked with Chelsea and West Ham despite currently being out of action with a calf injury, Howe said: "When you look, we have two strikers and one of them is injured, so we have one fit striker. It doesn’t make sense.”

Howe said Wilson was 100 percent committed to the club and wanted to come back and score goals.

He also confirmed Newcastle had ended their interest in a loan deal for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips for "financial reasons", and that the club is not close to making a signing this month and may ultimately do no business.

Newcastle United play Fulham away on Saturday 27 January in the fourth-round of the FA Cup.

